Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.