Judy Dorris Igleheart, 66, of Madisonville passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Heartford House in Owensboro.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1952, in Hopkinsville, to the late Virginia Carolyn Strom Dorris and Harold Dorris. Judy was formerly a registered nurse at Regional Medical Center, Owensboro Behavioral Health, Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center and completed her career as a school nurse at Sebree Elementary School. She was a member of Covenant Community Church. Judy enjoyed spending time at church with her church family as well as spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Joe McCoy.
Survivors include her daughter, Kerri Blades of Madisonville; son Matthew Henderson of Madisonville; sister Linda McCoy of Hanson; granddaughters Makenzie (Seth) Bean of Manitou, Maleigha Henderson and Kylie Henderson, both of Madisonville; grandson Drew Blades of Evansville, Ind., and Teighlon Henderson of Madisonville; great-granddaughter Lily Blades of Madisonville; niece Michelle (Shane) Coughlin of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and her nephew, Joshua (Lee Ann) Evans McCoy of Portland, Tenn.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Michael Knight officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. The visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Drew Blades, Seth Bean, Josh McCoy, Daniel J. Roberts, Andre Bass and Marshall Clark. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Miller and Ronnie Henderson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's memory to Covenant Community Church Elevate and Fuzed Youth Ministries.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
