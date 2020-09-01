William Jasper Adamson, 89, of St Charles, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Hopkins County, on Aug. 3, 1931, to the (late) Ira Bud Adamson and Cora Bell Brown Adamson.
He had worked at Island Creek Coal Mines for 38 years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Junior Adamson; a daughter, Cora Lee Camplin; seven brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Willie Ruth Earl Adamson; three daughters, Carolyn Terry and Elizabeth Adamson, of Dawson Springs, and Martha Camplin, of St. Charles; a son, William “Bobo” David Adamson, of St. Charles; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020,at Gilliand Ridge General Baptist Church with the Rev. JW Haire officiating and burial followed at Gilliand Ridge Church Cemetery in St Charles. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2020, at the church.
Pallbearers were: Steven Adamson, Jason Camplin, Trevor Adams, Coty Greer, Mason Dame, Caleb Dame and Kyler Key.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, was in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at http://www.reidwaltersfh.com.
