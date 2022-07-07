HANSON — James Calbert Dame Jr., 63, of Hanson, KY passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born December 15, 1958, in Gary, IN, to the late James Calbert Dame, Sr., and Trilby Brown Dame.
James worked for 49 years in the hardware business around Western Kentucky.
He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and fishing. James loved spending time with his family and his grandkids, who were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Dame of Hanson; daughter, Kristi Dame (Steven) Gaither of Hanson; son, Kyle (Jill) of Madisonville; his three grandchildren, Rhett Dame, Keelie Gaither, and Ryker Dame; sister, Teresa (Bruce) Benson of Slaughters, KY; and two brothers, Neal (Karin) Dame of Hanson and Scotty Dame of Slaughters.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Nathan Bone officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Slaughters Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Slaughters Cemetery.
