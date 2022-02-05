Rosemary Rice Brown, 71, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at her home.
She was born on April 15, 1950, in Greenville, to the late Louise Winters Watkins and Henry Grady Watkins. She was an LPN at Western State Hospital. She loved swimming, reading, crocheting, and working puzzles. Rosemary was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Grady Watkins and her son-in-law, Shawn Scott.
Survivors include her daughters, Melody Rice Scott of Madisonville and Alexus Rice Edmonds of Bowling Green; her sisters, Ann (Gary) Oldham of Madisonville and Janice Watkins of Knoxville, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Trey, Darius, and Destiny Edmonds, and Joshua Scott; and her great-granddaughters, Nomi Hibbitt and Elaina Rose.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Roy Ellis officiating. Burial to be held at a later date at Odd Fellows Cemetery. A visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.