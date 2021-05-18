Ira Donald Bozarth, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Robinson, Illinois to the late Ira A. Bozarth and Bernis Yates Bozarth. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bozarth; son, Jeffreie Bozarth; brother, Ernest Bozarth; and sister, Ethel Kowscierzyna.
Ira worked as a coal miner at Peabody for a number of years and served in the Army from 1949 until 1969 reaching the rank of Sergeant First Class. He served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War where he received multiple commendations including two National Defense Medals, two United Nations Service Medals, two good conduct medals, multiple units commendations, and most recently he was awarded the Ambassador for Peace Medal.
He is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Bozarth Hardesty, of Pascagoula, Mississippi; one son, Mark Edward Bozarth, of Madisonville; grandchildren, Lauren Bozarth, Logan Bozarth, Mark Christopher Bozarth, Tiffany Dawn Bozarth, Donald Reid Bozarth, Seth James Bell, and Emily Lucille Wells; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday May 19, 2021, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Burial will take place in the cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
