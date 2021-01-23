Gary Guy Turner, 73, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, IN.
He was born April 9, 1947 in Murray, KY to the late Guy C. Turner and Fay Wall Turner.
Gary was a minister and pastor. He also owned Mr. T’s Stripes and Turner Heating and Air for over 20 years. Gary was very activate in the Cursillo Movement since 1983, where he was a spiritual director for the last 21 years. He also has served on the Great Banquet, Walk to Emmaus and YES Movement. He was a manager at one of the Legate’s stores. Gary was also a US Navy veteran, played AAA baseball, and was an All American at Murray High.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Linda Merrell Turner of Madisonville; one daughter, Tiffany Lynn (Thomas) Groves of Madisonville; one son, Scott Turner; one brother, Greg C. (Pamela) Turner of Huntingburg, IN; and three grandchildren, Ryder Turner,
Alexandria Groves, and Joshua Groves.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 4:00 P.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church at 714 Brown Road, Madisonville KY 42431.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Cursillo Movement C/o Dave Willis at 7447 Brycen Lane, Evansville, IN 47725 or the Vanderbilt Cancer Center at 1301 Medical Center Dr #1710, Nashville, TN 37232.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
