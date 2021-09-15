Clint Brame, 35, of Madisonville, KY died on Friday, Sept. 10 while whitewater rafting in West Virginia.
A native of Hopkinsville, he was born January 9, 1986. Clint was a graduate of Hopkinsville High School, Campbellsville University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Clint was currently serving as the Associate Pastor at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Hanson. Clint had worked for HR Ministries out of Princeton and still volunteered to assist the ministry. Clint had a desire to spread God’s word and did so, not only with his everyday life, but also while taking part in Mission Trips to Panama, Brazil, Canada, Amsterdam, Montana, New Mexico and Memphis, Tennessee. Clint was a servant leader who focused on his love for Jesus.
Survivors include his father, David (Samantha) Brame of Herndon; his mother, Jo Anne Brame of Hopkinsville his wife, Amanda Brame of Madisonville; his daughter, Elizabeth Brame of the home; his brothers, Nathan (Mary Lynn) Brame of Newstead and Mitch Brame of Herndon; and his niece, Charleston Brame.
Memorial contributions are suggested to HR Ministries, P.O. Box 311, Princeton, KY, 42445 or www.hrministries.net; Binghampton Community Church, P.O. Box 11093, Memphis, TN, 38111 or www.binghampton.org; or a scholarship fund for his daughter Elizabeth Brame (More information will be coming soon on this). Please take time to look at the ministries listed above as they were important to Clint.
Funeral services will be noon Saturday, Sept. 18 at First Baptist Church in Hopkinsville with Brother Harrell Riley and Brother Gary Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery in LaFayette. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Hopkinsville and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at First Baptist Church.
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
