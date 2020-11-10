Julia Gay (Cullen) Childress, 84, of Providence passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Howard Childress; daughter, Janet Seibel; and son, Kelly Childress.
Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial: Big Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
Please practice social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings.
