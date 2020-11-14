SLAUGHTERS — Joyce D. Gipson, 90, of Slaughters, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree.
She was born Nov. 14, 1929, in Slaughters to the late Annie Dickerson Gipson and Jess Gipson. Joyce was formerly employed with Baptist Health Madisonville and was a member of Slaughters Baptist Church. She was an animal lover and truly loved her pets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Madison; and her sisters, Margaret Sutton and Amanda Christian.
Survivors include her nieces, Shelia (Harold) Hughes of Providence, Brenda Simms of Madisonville, Archie (James) Butler of Illinois and Vada (Troy) Clayton of Madisonville; nephews Stevie (Carolyn) Sutton of Slaughters and Thomas Sutton of Texas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Johnie Davis officiating. Burial to follow at Zion Brick Church Cemetery in Slaughters. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
