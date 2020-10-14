Wanda Lee Smith, 92, of Nortonville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Born March 13, 1928, to the late Cecil and Lorene (Brewer) Dillingham, she was a member of Nortonville United Methodist Church for many years. Wanda was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Smith; daughter-in-law Beverly Smith; and sister Hilda Taylor.
She is survived by her son, Danny Smith of St. Charles; daughter Brenda (Hollis) Teague of Nortonville; grandchildren Trent (Renae) Teague, Trina (Kelly) Smith, Kelly (Brad) Payne and Daniael (Chad) Crick; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Ron Henn officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nortonville United Methodist Church Building Fund in her honor.
Condolences to the family may be made at bandyfuneralhome.com.
