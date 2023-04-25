NORTONVILLE — Ellen Marie Vandiver, 88, of Nortonville, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Hillside Center after a brief illness. She was born Jan. 17, 1935, to the late Charles and Vannie (Oglesby) Whitfield of Nortonville. She was affectionately known as “Mamarie” to friends and family. She was a cook for the Dixie Pan Restaurant for many years, and her homemade rolls were well known. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of people who were ill, babysitting, and attending church. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley “Timer” Vandiver; brothers, Charles, Hayden, and Johnny Whitfield and Windell Vandiver; sisters, Anna B. Oglesby and Dottie Nance; and great-great-granddaughters, Hattie Vandiver and Selah Putman.
Survived by her sons, Bobby (Laurie) Vandiver and Jonathan Vandiver; grandchildren, Cameron (Shannon) Vandiver, Shane (Lisa) Vandiver, Misti (Brett) Myers, Austin (Holly) Tarkington, Audra (Monty) Putman, Will (Sarah) Czalbowski, and Ben (Tabitha) Ramsey; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Althea Whitfield, Shirley Ramsey, and June Cartwright; caregiver, who was like a granddaughter, Jaclyn (Joe) Hefley; former daughters-in-law, Susan Ramsey and Nadine Leising; and a special niece, Karen Harrison.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Bro. Bob Bridges officiating. Burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund in her memory.
Condolences to the family can be made at bandyfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Hillside Center for the care provided.
