Brenda Joyce Cummins, 81, of Madisonville, and formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Tradewater Health & Rehabilitation, Dawson Springs. Ms Cummins was born on June 5, 1940 to Raymond Thomason and Virginia Louise Davis Thomason Cansler. She was a 1957 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs, and she was a self-employed grocery store owner for many years.
Ms. Cummins is survived by one daughter, Jenny Purdy (Brad), of Dawson Springs, and one son, Rodney Franklin, of Eddyville; four grandchildren, Jessica Moore, Chelsea Martin, Jade Purdy and Jared Franklin; five great-grandchildren, Lillie Huckelberry, Saige Light, Chase Light, Sydney Moore and Everly Lancaster; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Emma Martin and Emerson Martin.
Preceding Ms. Cummins in death are her parents; first husband, Mangrum Franklin who perished in a coal mining accident; second husband, Harold Cummins; one sister, Jo Goodwin and one half-brother, T. R. Thomason.
Visitation for Brenda Joyce Cummins will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs with the Rev. Jackie Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in Ausenbaugh Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jon Moore, John Martin, Michael Lancaster, D. J. Oldham, Don Oldham and Barry Bullock.
Ms. Cummins’ service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly encouraged.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
