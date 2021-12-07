Anthony Chris “Tony” Hamby, 61, of
Newburgh, Indiana, formerly of Tell City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. He was born in Madisonville on Oct. 14, 1960, son of Bette (Farmer) R’Del.
Surviving are his sons, Anthony Hamby (Chelsea) of Tell City, Indiana, Zachary Hamby (Kaylie) and Nicholas Hamby (Etienne), all of Sacramento; grandsons Jayden, Peyton, Tatum, Isaiah and Kaidan; granddaughter Anya Hamby; his mother, Bette R’Del of Newburgh, Indiana; and a special friend, Rhonda Helmling of Evansville, Indiana.
Preceding him in death was his beloved stepfather, Truman Ashworth.
Services were held Dec. 4 at Huber Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warrick County Humane Society.
