Joseph William Thomas passed on Jan. 27, 2020. He was a native of Hecla and later moved to Indiana. His wife, Anna Louise Thomas, preceded him in death. He retired from U.S. Steel Mills with more than 30 years of service.
Precious memories will be left to his daughter, Stephanie Denson; grandchildren Davin Sr. and Rudie Denson; great-grandchildren Davin Jr. and Danica Denson, all of Lithonia, Georgia; three brothers, Lincoln and David Thomas of Earlington; and Gene Thomas of Louisville; two sisters, Mary Thomas of Rochester, New York, and Glenda Scisney of Earlington; three sisters-in-law, Virginia Johnson of Madisonville; Delores Harris of Gary, Indiana; Wanda Thomas of Earlington; one brother-in-law, Dallas Scisney (Carolyn) of Madisonville; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Hecla. Visitation will be from noon to service time. Burial will be at Oak Wood Cemetery. Mason and Sons have been entrusted with the final care.
