Georgia Agnes Smith, 95, of Nortonville, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was a housewife and mother and was formerly active in music ministry in the region and with a lady’s ministry at her church, The River Church in Nortonville.
Survivors include son Ronald A. Johnson; and brother Ray McKnight.
Visitation for Georgia Agnes Smith will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 North Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408. The Rev. Steve Terry and Sister Joanne Jones will officiate. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery near St. Charles.
While attending all visitation and funeral services, please observe the state-mandated COVID-19 safety measures by maintaining six feet distancing and the wearing of face mask coverings at all times.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.