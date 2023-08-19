Theresa Claire “Terry” Ramage, 84, of Madisonville, passed away, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Hillside Villa in Madisonville. She was born March 11, 1939, in South Chicago, Illinois to the late Norman Abernathy and Ruth Wampal Abernathy. Terry was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville and had worked as an administrative assistant at Speed Queen. She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother to her family. She loved to dance and garden, especially her roses. She enjoyed spending her time cooking for her family and friends, as well as walking.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Ann Wilson.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, James D. “Jim” Ramage of Madisonville; daughter, Janice (David) Spain of Seneca, South Carolina; sons, David (Lesie) Ramage of Santa Rosa, California, Michael (Tammera) Newsam of Madisonville, and Darrin (Elaine) Ramage of Portland, Oregon; one brother, James Abernathy of Peoria, Illinois; along with 12 grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, with the Rev. Bill Bursztynski officiating. Burial will be in Dyer Hill in Livingston County. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
