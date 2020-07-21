Mark Speigel, 61, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
Mark was employed with Tyson Foods. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Minton McGinnis; sons, Mark Edward Speigel, Jr. and Steven Wayne Speigel; daughter, Tara Leigh Speigel; brother, Gregory Gene Speigel; sisters, Dorena Benevides, Connie Lynn Kittrell, Karin Walker and Jeannie Miller; and his step-father, Vaden Walker.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
