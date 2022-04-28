DAWSON SPRINGS — April Cullen, 57, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her residence in Dawson Springs. She worked and retired after 17 years as an accountant with the Hopkins County Health Department.
Survivors: husband, Tim Cullen; sons, Travis Hendrix (Ashley) and Christopher Cullen; brother, Rev. Jessie Hendrix (Sherry); and sisters, Taresa Linton (Rob) and Anita Summers (Jeff).
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Dunn Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.