Larry Douglas Cunningham, 73, of Madisonville, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He retired from Mine Equipment and Mill Supply Company hauling explosives and was in many bands.
Survivors: children, Shawna Michelle Cunningham Clark (Martin) Garcia, Tracy LaShelle (Amanda Morley) Cunningham, and Brandon Shane (Angela) Cunningham; sisters, Tempie Marlene Cunningham Wells Phelps and Ruth Ellen Cunningham Norris McCarty; half-brother, William David Cunningham; and half-sister, Willodean Louise Cunningham (Gene) Baggett.
Service: 5 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Olive Branch Cemetery, privately, at a later date. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
