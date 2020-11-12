WOODBURN — Michael Dane Son, 71, formerly of Madisonville, passed peacefully at home with family by his side in Woodburn.
Mike was born Feb. 25, 1949, in Princeton. He graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1967. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed for a time in the Philippines.
After serving his country, he raised a family and spent most of his working career at BellSouth in Madisonville. Later, he traveled as a contract telecommunications engineer and enjoyed time in Dothan, Alabama, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Lexington.
In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, trapping and gardening. He was the best dad to his two children, a loving father-in-law and wonderful grandpa and great-grandpa. He was beloved by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Baker Son.
He is survived by his father, Denver “Dink” Son of Jeffersontown; one daughter, Julie Dolores Rowland and husband, Ray, of Woodburn; one son, Danny Randall Son and wife, Brandi, of Madisonville; two sisters, Beverley (Mark) Grippa of New Richmond, Ohio, and Sherri (Andy) Young of Crestwood; 10 grandchildren, Lauren Son, Olivia Sanders and husband, Mitch, Isaiah Wilson, Yasmin Son, Francesca Son, Danica Son, Micah Rowland, Sawyer Rowland, Beau Rowland and Brady Son; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton with the Rev. Mike Franklin officiating. A procession from Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton will depart for the graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Visitation will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the following: National Rifle Association at home.nra.org, Bright Life Farms at brightlifefarms.org and The Carcinoid Cancer Foundation
at www.carcinoid.org
ing-to-our-foundation.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support
All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Friday.
