Sherry Denon Phelps Todd, 68, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after suffering a stroke. She was born March 31, 1953, in Madisonville to Inez Mosley Phelps and the late Frank Dudley Phelps, who passed away May 12, 2016.
Sherry was a member of Hall St. Apostolic Church. She was employed with the Hopkins County Board of Education for many years and later with the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson, where she retired in 2015. Sherry was a wonderful, loving and devoted wife and mother. She was also an animal lover and was dedicated to caring for them and was quick to act if any were being abused.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Robert “Bobby” Todd of Madisonville; son Jason Trent Phillips of Muncie, Indiana; her mother, Inez Phelps of Madisonville; and her brother, Rick D. Phelps of Madisonville.
A private family graveside service and burial will be held Friday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville. A celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Hall St. Apostolic Church, 759 Hall St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sherry’s memory to the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
