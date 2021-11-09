Mae “Mit” Kirkwood, 92, of Wheatcroft, died Oct. 30, 2021.
Mae worked at York International Plant in Madisonville and Johnston’s Cleaners. She was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church in Nebo.
Survivors include daughters, Nancy Johnson, Myrna Walton, Sherry Drone and Wavetta Lewis; sons, Samuel H. Kirkwood Jr., Ronnie (Cecelia) Kirkwood, and Kenneth (Cheryl) Kirkwood; sisters, Shirley Burks, Lendola Minor and Linda Steppe; brothers, Robert R. Carter, Sr. and Arneuwell (Doris) Benefield Jr.
Service: 12 p.m. Saturday, November 13 at Mason and Sons Funeral Home. Burial: Hayes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A mask is required for both services.
