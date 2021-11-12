SACRAMENTO — Mary Louise Hampton, 68, a beloved resident of Sacramento, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Mary was born Jan. 18, 1953, in Sacramento to Bender “Pete” Louis and Pauline Shrewsberry Hampton, who preceded her in death.
Mary was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. Mary was loved by many for her cooking, sense of humor, kindness and generosity. You will forever be remembered for always having a smile on your face and a word of encouragement along the way.
She is survived by her only daughter, DeSha Hampton Bowles; granddaughters Darci Kristina and Deachsa Shacole Hampton; siblings Myrtle A. Parm, Samuel (Sandra) Hampton and Richard (Jacob and Ricky) Hampton; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with the Rev. Robert Cottner officiating. Burial in Sacramento Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
