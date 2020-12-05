Joyce Ann Baggerly, 80, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints member and retired from BYU.
Survivors include her daughter, Cassandra Chelsea Baggerly; and sisters Linda Cason and Cathy Williams.
Private memorial service: Saturday with a Zoom video conference at 1 p.m. Private burial: Shady Grove Cemetery in Shady Grove on Friday.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
