Joyce Ann Baggerly, 80, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints member and retired from BYU.

Survivors include her daughter, Cassandra Chelsea Baggerly; and sisters Linda Cason and Cathy Williams.

Private memorial service: Saturday with a Zoom video conference at 1 p.m. Private burial: Shady Grove Cemetery in Shady Grove on Friday.

Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.