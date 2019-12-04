Dorothy Ann Adcock Shelton, 88, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehab.
She was born May 16, 1931, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late Gladys and Carl Adcock. Dorothy was formerly a bookkeeper at Manufactures Supply and was a member of Mortons Gap Christian Church. She enjoyed quilting and lovingly made quilts for Camp Courageous, which is a camp for children with special needs. Her true passion was a program she developed for teaching infants in Sunday school at Grapevine Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Atlee Ryan Shelton Jr.; brothers Don Adcock and Kenneth Adcock; and her sister, Shirley Cron.
Survivors include her daughters, Carol Ann (Paul) Minton and Barbara Cotton, both of Madisonville; brother William K. (Charlotte) Adcock of Madisonville; granddaughters Sarah (Dennis Adams) Minton of Madisonville and Jacqueline (Ethan) Horne of Manitou; grandsons Ryan (Holly) Minton and Dustin Cotton, both of Madisonville, and Daniel Cotton of Park City, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday, Dec. 5, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Sandefur officiating. Piano music will be provided by her sister-in-law, Charlotte Adcock. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Paul Minton, Ryan Minton, Dustin Cotton, Dennis Adams, Ethan Horne and Paul Adcock. The honorary pallbearer is Mick Adcock.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Kentucky Talking Book Library, P.O. Box 537, Frankfort, KY 40602. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
