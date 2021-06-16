Michael “Mike” David Joiner, 57, of Hanson, received his miracle Saturday, June 12, 2021, peacefully surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born June 23, 1963, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to Dorothy Vernon Latham Joiner and the late Melvin Boyd Joiner. Mike worked over 30 years at the Kentucky Department of Transportation and was formerly a member of First Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tennessee, and a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville. He loved all types of racing, which he passed on to the younger generations. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed riding his Harley with friends and family. Mike was a devoted husband, who was married to his sweetheart, Joan, for 33 years. Together, they were blessed with two children and two grandchildren, whom he adored. He was a wonderful friend to so many. He loved to laugh and could turn any situation into a good time. Through all these things, his greatest desire was to show God’s love through his care for others.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Brady Joiner; his mother, Dorothy Joiner of Clarksville, Tennessee; son Justin David Joiner of Louisville; daughter Christi Nicole (David) Allen of Nebo; grandchildren Emily and Logan Allen of Nebo; brother Steven Boyd (Beverly) Joiner of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The service will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Terry Rhye officiating. Burial to follow in Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Bob Noel, Peter Thomack, Billy Moore, Jeff Skaggs, Ken Christerson and Richard Whitfield. Honorary pallbearers are Doug Noel, Andy Joiner, Lemuel Watts and Freddie Slaughter.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s memory to cancer.org or victoryjunction.org.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.