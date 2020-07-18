Andrew “Drew” Armey, 35, of Nortonville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UK HealthCare in Lexington.
He was born Nov. 19, 1984, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Sandra Tauber Armey and Robert Armey. Drew was a self-employed painter and was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Survivors include his fiancee, Lori Bleazard of Nortonville; brother, Matthew (Marsi) Archer of Joplin, Missouri; step-daughter, Kayla Bleazard of Nortonville; niece, Jennifer Archer of Joplin; and his nephew, Donald Archer of Joplin.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. EST Wednesday at Hickory Cemetery (South County Road 625 East, Dugger, Indiana), with Bro. Buford Smith officiating. Funeral attire is casual. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing
will be required.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Drew’s memory to Bluegrass Hospice Care (2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504).
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
