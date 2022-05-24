Betty Ruth Osborn, 82, of Providence passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Betty was born November 4, 1939, in Clay to the late Ott and Betty Shoulders. She was a member
of the Pentecostal
Prayer Chapel for 58 years.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis, in 2017; son, Jeff in 1992; and grandson, Richard Osborn, Jr. in 1985.
Survivors include son, Richard Osborn (Schyrel) of Providence; two grandchildren, Sherry Osborn (Jeff Leek) and Nikki Burton (Jeff); five great-grandchildren, Autumn Marlow (Keaton), Austin Miller (Scarlett), Aaron Miller, Bo Burton, and Farrah Burton; and four great-great-grandchildren, Stetson Marlow, Sedric Marlow, Cayden Miller, and Kelso Richardson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay with Bro. Phillip Dunning officiating.
Burial will be in Concord Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May
24, 2022, and from
8 a.m. until the time
of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
