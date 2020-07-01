Douglas M. Daniel, 63, of Evansville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by his family at Deaconess Gateway. He was born on September 17, 1956, in Norfolk, Virginia and raised in Madisonville.
Douglas served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Microwave Radio Technician. He worked in underground coal mines in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and West Virginia. Douglas was proud of being a certified underground electrician. He devoted himself to raising his sons. Douglas loved NFL football, NASCAR, golf and guns. He was an avid UK Wildcats fan and a muscle car enthusiast. He was really handy and could fix anything. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Douglas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother.
He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas E. Daniel.
Douglas is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen Daniel; sons, Jarod Daniel and Jordan Daniel (Taylor); grandchildren, Charles Daniel, Isaac Daniel, Madilyn Daniel; brother, David Daniel (Donna Jo); Mother, Shelby Daniel; mother-in-law, Marie Rayoum; sister-in-law, Susan Heck (Bill); and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Alexander Memorial Park, Heritage Chapel, officiated by Rev. Brian Buschkill, with burial to follow. Friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday from at Alexander West Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tri-State Food Bank or St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.
Condolences may be offered at www.Alexander
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.