Sandra Kay Miller, 78, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born December 17, 1943, in Madisonville, to the late Pauline Francis Tanner Dawson and Albert Elvis Dawson. She worked at Enro Shirt Factory, was the owner-operator of the Crow’s Nest, and a homemaker for the past several years. Sandra loved to travel, and go camping, but her true love was her family and her friends. She was a member of the Love United Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Wayne Miller; infant sons, Michael Shannon Miller, Mark Allen Miller, and Geoffrey Miller; and brother, Hank Garland Dawson.
Survivors include her son, Troy Scott Miller of Madisonville; brothers, Rodger Dale Dawson and Steve Allen (Linda) Dawson, both of Hanson; sister, Trudy Ann Ezell of Madisonville; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Mike Shocklee officiating. Burial to follow at Love United Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Matt Dawson, Kenny Ezell, Jeff Ezell, Ryan Richardson, Shayne Stewart, and Chad Howard. The honorary pallbearer is Shaun Guinn.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
