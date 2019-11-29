Jenny Lue Saint, 84, of Madisonville, KY, passed away November 26, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
Jenny was born on May 3, 1935 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Arthur Bullock and Gladys Richmond Bullock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wesley "Sonny" Rickard and a brother, Bobby Bullock.
She worked for the State of Kentucky and loved working in her yard and garden.
She is survived by one daughter, Terri Saint of Nortonville, KY; one step-son, Brian (Elaina) Rickard of Dickson, TN; two sisters, Beverly Lewis of Madisonville and Linda Madrigal of Duncan, AZ; grandchildren; Brandon Woodruff of Nortonville and Chris Young of Oklahoma City, OK, Kiersten and McKenna Rickard of Dickson, TN, Anthony Simonelli, Quentin Cunningham, Jeanie Cunningham all of Charlotte, TN. A very dear friend with a servants heart, Mary Lou Byrum.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville with Bro. Jerry Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Latham, Randy Blanchard, Brandon Woodruff, Anthony Simonelli, Jeremy Crick and Owen Byrum.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.