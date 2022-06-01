Marcella Ann Clark, 78, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
She was born in Evansville, IN, to the late Lorene Dunn and Walter Strobel. She was employed with the Hopkins County Board of Education as a bus monitor. Marcella always had a spunky attitude and enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends and being outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kaye Clark; daughter, Marcy Hayes; two granddaughters; and son-in-law Sam Murphy.
Survivors include her brothers, Rick (Lisa) Williams of Haubstadt IN; Bill (Tracy) Williams of Pekin IL; James (Linda) Roberts of Evansville IN; sister, Rita Beach, Evansville, IN; son, Mark (Brenda) McDowell of Manitou, KY; son, Timothy Clark of Madisonville, KY; granddaughter Brandi Hughes of Madisonville, KY; grandsons, Lane McDowell of Madisonville, KY; Landon McDowell of Manitou, KY; and Austin McDowell of Manitou, KY; as well as one great grandson and three great granddaughters and close friend, Merle Rakestraw.
There will be no services planned per her wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Concord Cemetery Fund at PO Box 630, Manitou KY 42436.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.