DAWSON SPRINGS — Ted Armstrong, 89, of Dawson Springs passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Armstrong was born February 1, 1933, to the late Claude Armstrong and Maggie French Armstrong. He retired in 1983 after working for 28 years as a supervisor at South Central Bell. Mr. Armstrong served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was a Boy Scout Leader for many years. He was also a member of the Tradewater Riders Motorcycle Club and a member of the former VFW Post #5359 of Dawson Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-granddaughter, Ellie Winfrey.
Mr. Armstrong is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ruth Eli Armstrong of Dawson Springs; a daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Elder Jeff Winfrey of Dawson Springs; two grandchildren, KC (Gene’) Winfrey and Lynsey (Jesse) Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Aspen Winfrey, Cruz Winfrey, Stella Smith, and River Smith.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. CST Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408 with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial will follow at Ilsley Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers include KC Winfrey, Aspen Winfrey, Mike Carter, Jesse Smith, Cruz Winfrey, and Wayne Dismang. Bill Townzen, Don Inglis, Kenneth Menser, Carl Buzzard, and Terry Warren will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Ilsley Cemetery, c/o Raburn Bratcher, 9920 Nortonville Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Mr. Armstrong’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.