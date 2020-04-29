HANSON — Leonard Martin Jr., 74, of Hanson, KY passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Henderson, KY.
He was born February 2, 1946 in Louisville, KY to the late Leonard and Betty Lucas Martin. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Stobaugh and one brother, Freddy Martin.
He was a conductor for CSX for 37 years, a member of the NRA, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church. He was an US Army Veteran and an avid UK fan. He was a member of the National Street Rod Association and loved going to antique car shows.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sue Martin of Henderson, KY; one daughter, Ginger (Doug) Ashby of Hanson; one son, Scotty Len Martin of Henderson; three sisters, Becky Nelson of Calhoun, KY, Lisa Cates of Hanson, and Mary (Doug) Nelson of Hanson; two brothers, Tony (Connie) Martin of Madisonville and Jerry (Mary) Martin of Kuttawa, KY; five grandchildren, Riley Martin, Dylan Ashby, Keely Ashby, Joey Ashby and John Ashby; and six great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at East Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S Green St, Henderson, KY 42420.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
