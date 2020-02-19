LEWISPORT — Paula Jo Davis Cox, 63, of Lewisport, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She was born Dec. 9, 1956, in Madisonville to the late Betty Jo Epley Davis and Paul Franklin Davis. Paula was formerly an LPN at Regional Medical Center in Madisonville and was a member of Lonestar Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed going on cruises, loved singing and enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roger Johnson; second husband, and the love of her life, Donnie Cox; and her sister, Debbie Stearsman.
Survivors include her daughters, Telena (Kent) Baldwin of Hanson and Emily (Jeremy) Dwire of Manitou; sons Brian Johnson, B.J. Cox and Donnie “Punkin” Cox Jr., all of Lewisport; brother Tim (Wendy) Davis of Madisonville; grandson Tristan Cox; granddaughters Katie Cox, Kendall Baldwin, Lacy Baldwin, Paige Baldwin, Rachel Dwire, Rebekah Dwire and Raeleigh Dwire; stepmother Carol Davis Williams; her stepsister, Dewan Baxter; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Roy Duke officiating and Pastor Ron Elliott assisting. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Kent Baldwin, Jeremy Dwire, Ben Riggs, Adam Riggs, Andrew Davis and Robert Stearsman. Honorary pallbearers are Brian Johnson, B.J. Cox, Punkin Cox and Tim Davis.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paula’s memory to the Door of Hope.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
