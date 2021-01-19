Larry Allen Vanover, 71, of Clay, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Larry was born in Clay on April 30, 1949, to the late Will White and Laverne Vanover.
He graduated from Webster County High School in 1967. He owned and operated Vanover Funeral Home for 44 years. He retired from being Webster County coroner for 37 years in 2017. He was a member of Wheatcroft Cumberland Presbyterian Church and he was a member of Clay Jachin Lodge #739.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years Carol; daughter, Kim Bumpus (Jason), of Clay; son, Todd Vanover (Jamie), of Slaughters; four grandchildren, Justin Bumpus, Jordan Bumpus, Gavin Vanover and Brynlee Vanover.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at New Clay Cemetery in Clay with Bro. Dale Williams and Bro. Earl Reeves officiating. Masonic Rites will be at the gravesite. Visitation will be from 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Vanover Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wheatcroft Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P O Box 7, Wheatcroft, KY 42463 or Oddfellows Cemetery, c/o Julianna Rhye, 149 Russell Street, Clay, KY 42404.
