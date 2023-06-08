Mildred Cunningham, 69, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at her home. She was a nurse aide at Clinic Convalescent Center and a biscuit maker at Hardees. Mildred was a member of Salem Primitive Baptist Church.

Survivors: son, David Eugene Cunningham; daughter, Karen (Henry) Cunningham Freeman; brothers, Larence Holmes, Bennie Holmes, Darrell Holmes, Paul Holmes, Clinton Holmes, Nelson Holmes, Wesley Holmes, and Tracy Holmes; and sisters, Rosemary Starks and Peggy Holmes.

A private service and burial will be held at Olive Branch Cemetery.

Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.

