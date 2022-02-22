Etta Jean Phipps Jackson, 83, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
She was born on November 17, 1938, in Slaughters to the late Laura Lee Turley Phipps and Ralph Henry Phipps. Etta was a member of Madisonville First Assembly of God, and she taught Sunday school at various churches she attended in the past. She enjoyed reading her Bible, working puzzles, and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Lindel Ray Jackson; sister, Ruby Mae Phipps; and her great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Guill.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Donnie) Davis of Providence; son, Lindel Eugene (Pam) Jackson of Slaughters; sister, Bebee Grace of Nashville, Tennessee; granddaughters, Heather, Laura, and Emily; grandsons, Jeremy and Zach; five great-grandchildren; two nephews; many cousins; and her dog, Cody.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Chris Manning officiating and Pastor David Jackson assisting. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Steve Turley, J.R. Guill, Jackson Thomas, Charles Peach, Larry Geary, and Donnie Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made in Etta’s memory to Gideons International at https://www.sendtheword.org/.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
