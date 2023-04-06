MT. JULIET, TENNESSEE — Connie Ann LaMure Armstrong, 64, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, died Monday, Apr. 3, 2023. Connie was born in Oceanside, California and was the daughter of the late John Dale LaMure and Peggy Ann Eisenbeis LaMure. She was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Community. She graduated from Southern Indiana University with a design degree and enjoyed a long career as a graphic designer. Connie retired from Big Visual Group where she was as impassioned about her co-workers as her customers. Connie loved art, especially stained glass, but flowers became her favorite medium. She painted the landscape around her home with colorful flowers and hostas. Connie was passionate about gardening and was a Tennessee Master Gardener who loved to share plants and her plant knowledge. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the beach. However, Connie’s biggest passion was family and being Cici to her two granddaughters. Connie was very proud of her participation in trial studies at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute in the hope of benefiting others.
Preceding her in death were her infant son, John Zachary Armstrong; her nephew, Michael LaMure; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Steve Armstrong; son, Adam (Shannon) Armstrong; brothers, Mark (Cindi) LaMure, Mike (Kelly) LaMure, and Johnny (Cindy) LaMure; sister, Karen (Tom) Carter; grandchildren, June Armstrong and Violet Armstrong; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2023, at St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, 1098 Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday at the church.
Flowers accepted, or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.
In addition, the family wishes to thank Peyton and Sandra from Alive Hospice for caring for Connie.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
