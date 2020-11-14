Meryl Annette Clements, 68, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday November 12, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born August 7, 1952, in Christian County, KY to the late Oakle Adams and Virginia Eudenah Hamby. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Johnathon Adams and Mark Adams; and two sisters, Nelda Adams and Martha June Adams.
Meryl was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and was an avid supporter of St. Vincent de Paul. She worked as an x-ray tech for 10 years at Regional Medical Center and Trover Clinic. She also taught physics and x-ray tech at Madisonville Community College and obtained her Masters from Murray State. Meryl was a gifted artist and loved by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Steve Clements; one daughter, Sara (David) James of Madisonville; one son, Matt (Stephania) Clements of Verona, NJ; three brothers, Winston, Ralph, and Tim Adams; four grandchildren, Taylor Brewer, Caitlyn James, Penelope Clements, and Isabella Clements; one great granddaughter, Lilly Ann Brewer; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held for the family by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul at 109 East Arch St. Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
