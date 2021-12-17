Jonell Faulk, 89, of Mortons Gap, KY, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville, KY.
She was born January 3, 1932, in Mortons Gap, to the late Virgil Lovan and Mable Turley Lovan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bennie G. Faulk; and her brother, David Lovan.
Mrs. Faulk was an avid gardener, heavily involved in all the Civics Groups, and a caregiver to all.
She is survived by her three daughters, Delores Hammonds of Nashville, TN, Beverly (Bud) Dowdy of Dover, NH, and Terry (Van) Douglass of Henderson, KY; her son, Jack (Charolett) Faulk of Kuttawa, KY; her sister, Kathy (Bill) Bowley of Weaverville, NC; her grandchildren, Lori Greene, Heath Faulk, Brian Hammonds, Jennifer Jarrett, Matthew Dowdy, Mackenzie Dowdy, Jessica Gerstner, and Sean Schroader; and her great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Greene, Caleb Greene, Colton Greene, Sydney Faulk, Liam Gerstner, Harvey Gerstner, Jackson Dowdy, Ansley Jarett, Lauryn Jarrett, Tyler Hammonds, Katie Hammonds, and Samantha Jarrett.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Deaconess Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.