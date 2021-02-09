Dorothy Pearl Utley, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born Dec. 23, 1944, in Madisonville to the late James Clyde Russell and Hallie Louise Farmer Russell.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Junior Russell, and Walter Earl Russell; and one sister, Willie Mae Littlepage.
She was a member of Calvary Temple Church in Hanson. She loved shopping and going to church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, James Utley, of Madisonville; one daughter, Stacey (Tony) Baker, of Madisonville; one son, Michael (Laura) Utley, of Madisonville; one sister, Pamela (Charles) Gammon, of Madisonville; three brothers, Wayne (Wilda) Russell, of Alabama, Bill (Charlotte) Russell, of Alabama, and Roger (Jean) Russell, of White Plains; four grandchildren, Ashley (Zack) Hopper, Lauren Baker, Megan (Logan) Lynn, and Joshua Utley; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately with the family at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Green officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Sean McCance, Austin Bailie, Jamie Utley, Joshua Utley, Zack Hopper, and Justin Green. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Gammon and Logan Lynn.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.