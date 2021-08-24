Edward “Earl” Menser, Sr., 84, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Mr. Menser was born on August 25, 1936 to the late Dewey F. Menser and Effie Eula Ford Menser. He served his country for 20 years in the United State Air Force and retired as a Staff Sergeant. Mr. Menser also worked and retired from Pyro Mining.
Earl loved working with his hands and could fix anything. He was very mechanical and enjoyed working with technology before it was commonplace. He collected all types of model cars and watches and was very proud when he received his pilot’s license. Mr. Menser was a member at the First United Methodist Church in Madisonville, and volunteered at the church and the Christian Food Bank in Madisonville. As a volunteer he built shower trailers for Hurricane Katrina disaster survivors and delivered them to Gulf Shore, Alabama by caravan.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Linda Diane Menser; a brother, Donald Menser; a son, Edward Earl Menser, Jr.; two daughters, Sherry Menser and Chris (Barry) Bullock; 13 grandchildren, Sharilyn (Vic) Tellis, Wendy (Justin) Gamblin, Kelly (Chris) Faulk, Todd Bullock, Trace Menser, Sydney (Caleb) Perkins, Tori Bullock, Stevie Bullock, Matt (Amber) Martinez, Josh Flinner, Justin (Candace) Flinner, Zack Flinner and Tyler (Kristen) Flinner; 11 great-grandchildren, Blake (Sophia) Menser, Cameron (Brittany) Menser, Hunter Gamblin, Hayden Gamblin, Everly Faulk, Kenley Faulk, Gabbi Bullock, Brandon Bullock, Roman Bullock; Aidan Martinez, and Victoria Marsh; and one great-great-grandson, Christopher Menser-Tellis.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Mary Ruth Foe Menser; five brothers, William Menser, Douglas Menser, J.C. Menser, Coy Menser and Norman Menser; and one sister, Betty Menser.
Visitation for Mr. Edward Earl Menser will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, with the Rev. Ken Hundley and the Rev. Dr. Loletuth Kalz officiating. The United States Air Force will conduct Military Honors at the Rosedale Cemetery prior to burial. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Active Pallbearers will be Blake Menser, Cameron Menser, Trace Menser, Tyler Flinner, Todd Bullock and Stevie‘ Bullock. Honorary Pallbearers are Justin Flinner, Josh Flinner, Zack Flinner and Matt Martinez.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431; or First United Methodist Church Backpack Program, 200 E Center St, Madisonville, KY 42431.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Friends may view the service on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.