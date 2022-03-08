Lonnie Arneld Bostick, 80, of Hopkinsville passed away on Friday, March 4, at Jennie Stuart Medical. Born December 16, 1941, to the late Lon and Lena (Jordan) Bostick, he was a member of Nortonville Baptist Church. He worked as a coal miner for several years and then worked in construction for All-State Plastering. Lonnie enjoyed reading his Bible daily, and he was a long-time UK Wildcat Basketball fan.

Preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Light.

Lonnie is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Dixie Oglesby Bostick; sons, Christopher (Loren) Bostick of Danville and Timothy (Tara) Bostick of Hopkinsville; five grandchildren, Cannon, Beau, Mackenzie, Emme, and Eislee Bostick; and siblings, Sharon Robertson of Hopkinsville, Steve (Laura) Bostick of Cadiz, and Jeff (Sue) Bostick of Cadiz.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Nortonville Baptist Church with Bro. Lee Davis officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. at the church.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.