Lonnie Arneld Bostick, 80, of Hopkinsville passed away on Friday, March 4, at Jennie Stuart Medical. Born December 16, 1941, to the late Lon and Lena (Jordan) Bostick, he was a member of Nortonville Baptist Church. He worked as a coal miner for several years and then worked in construction for All-State Plastering. Lonnie enjoyed reading his Bible daily, and he was a long-time UK Wildcat Basketball fan.
Preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Light.
Lonnie is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Dixie Oglesby Bostick; sons, Christopher (Loren) Bostick of Danville and Timothy (Tara) Bostick of Hopkinsville; five grandchildren, Cannon, Beau, Mackenzie, Emme, and Eislee Bostick; and siblings, Sharon Robertson of Hopkinsville, Steve (Laura) Bostick of Cadiz, and Jeff (Sue) Bostick of Cadiz.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Nortonville Baptist Church with Bro. Lee Davis officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. at the church.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.