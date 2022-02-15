Billy E. Gibson, 72, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born on January 8, 1950, in Hopkins County, to the late Hallie Hawkins Gibson and William Thomas Gibson. He retired after 33 years as a coal miner with Dotiki Coal Mines. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and taking care of his lawn. Billy was a member of Nortonville Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Rebecca Smith Gibson; his daughters, Natalie Frasier and Rachel (Mike) Flener, both of Madisonville; sons, Robert (Melissa) Gibson of Owensboro, and Ryan (Melissa) Babbs of Greenville; sisters, Brenda (Henry) Faughn and Beatrice Cunningham, both of Madisonville; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Aaron Frasier officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family requests that masks be worn during visitation and the funeral service.
Pallbearers are Robert Gibson, Ryan Babbs, Ronnie Frasier, Michael Flener, Dylan Babbs, and Katie Hughes.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Lung Association at www.action.lung.org or the Ronald McDonald House at www.rmhc.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
