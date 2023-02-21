EARLINGTON — Barbara Poe Morrow, 82, of Earlington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. She was born Mar. 16, 1940, in Providence to the late Cammie Cordelia Littlepage Poe and Herbert Edward Poe. She loved fishing and enjoyed nature and the outdoors, planting flowers, and reading. Barbara was a member of Concord General Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn Gordon, Elise Marshell, and Pauline Poe, and brothers, Herbert Lee Poe, Thomas Elmer Poe, James Franklin Poe, and Alan Poe.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Robert Morrow; sons, John (Paula) Morrow of Hanson and Matthew (Carolyn) Morrow of Madisonville; daughters, Cammie (Donald) Denny of Bright, Indiana and Deborah (Robert) Cotton of Nortonville; sisters, Alberta (Jimmy) Evans, Julia Poe, Janey (James) Beshears, and Gwen Turner; brother, Danny Poe; grandchildren, Brandi Mills, Joseph Morrow, Brandon Morrow, Amanda Jo Morrow, Amanda Lynn Denny, Robert Cotton II, Alex Denny, Chyna Cotton, Aaron Denny, and Thomas Cotton; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Rev. Alan Menser officiating. Burial to follow at Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are John Morrow, Matthew Morrow, Robert Cotton II, Alex Denny, Donald Denny, and Chyna Cotton. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Cotton, Joseph Morrow, Brandon Morrow, Aaron Denny, and Thomas Cotton.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
