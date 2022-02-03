Estella Anna Littlepage, 79, of White Plains, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was born on December 8, 1942, to the late Joseph and Dixie (Ashmore) Eli of White Plains. She was a member of Nortonville Baptist Church for many years and was an amazing seamstress. She worked in the cafeteria and as a teacher’s aide until retirement for White Plains School and then Southside Elementary. She loved helping the children. Estella loved her children and grandchildren. Her time with them was her favorite.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Jay Littlepage; brother, James Eli; grandchildren, Larry Wayne Stanley, Jr. and Bailey Barnett Moore; son-in-law, Larry Stanley, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Bill Miller.
Survived by her children, Kim (Lori Satterfield) Littlepage of Nortonville, Lana Stanley of White Plains and Shawna (Ronnie) Barnett of Hopkinsville; five grandchildren, Davis Littlepage, Joseph (Jamie) Littlepage, Allison (Jonathan) Hindman, Lacy (Tyler) Thurman, and Peyton (Colton) Waldrop; seven great-grandchildren, Mallory Littlepage, Penelope Littlepage, Miles Hindman, Vincent Stanley, Xander Martin, Reid Martin, and Presley Waldrop; and siblings, Katherine Whitfield of Earlington, Jurild (Phyllis) Eli of Dawson Springs, Georgia Miller of Hopkinsville, Frances (Rodney) Miller of White Plains, Joe Eli of Nortonville, Sue (David, Sr.) Posvic of White Plains, and Charlotte (Raymond) Ward of Earlington.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Bobby Reno officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will begin at noon at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Davis Littlepage, Joseph Littlepage, Jonathan Hindman, Tyler Thurman, Vincent Stanley, and Colton Waldrop.
