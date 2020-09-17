PROVIDENCE — Victor Preston Utley, 71, of Providence, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Utley; daughter Lorena Utley; son Gregory Gill; brothers Curtis Utley, Rudy Utley and James Utley; and sisters Miranda Utley and Linda Rich.
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home. Burial: Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Thursday.
Please practice social distancing and wear a mask due to COVID-19.
