PROVIDENCE — Victor Preston Utley, 71, of Providence, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.

Survivors include his wife, Vickie Utley; daughter Lorena Utley; son Gregory Gill; brothers Curtis Utley, Rudy Utley and James Utley; and sisters Miranda Utley and Linda Rich.

Services: 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home. Burial: Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Thursday.

Please practice social distancing and wear a mask due to COVID-19.