Sheryl Lynn Cunningham, 60 of Hanson, KY passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home with family and loved ones by her side.
She was born April 27, 1959 in Savannah, GA to the late Don McClain Pendley and Sue Frances Pendley.
Sheryl worked as a registration clerk at Baptist Health and was a member of Madisonville Baptist Church. She loved to sing, cook, and most of all, her grandkids. She was known as "Sha-sha" to her nephews.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Cunningham; one daughter, Jennifer Lynnette Witherspoon of Hanson; one son, Donald Bruce Cunningham II of Madisonville; four sisters, Kaye Harris of Nashville, TN, Karen Gray of Madisonville; Debbie (Paul) Faughn of Hanson; and Donna (Rusty) Honeycutt of Madisonville; one brother, Randall (Joy) Pendley of Hanson; and four grandchildren, Dayton Tyler Nathan Witherspoon, Madison Paige Witherspoon, Austin Blake Cunningham, and Seth Allan Cunningham.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Ruby Rickard officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and after 9:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Eric Harris, Derek Harris, Curtis Pendley, Jared Honeycutt, Dustin Honeycutt, Kyle Honeycutt and Jake Wagner. Honorary pallbearer will be Dayton Witherspoon.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
