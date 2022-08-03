John Joseph Danhoff, 66, of Madisonville died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was an auto mechanic at Parkway Ford.
Survivors: wife, Linda Klaff Danhoff; father, John Lee Danhoff; daughters, Tiffani (Thomas) Rymal and Amy (Jamie) Brasher; and son, John Lee Danhoff.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.