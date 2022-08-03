John Joseph Danhoff, 66, of Madisonville died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was an auto mechanic at Parkway Ford.

Survivors: wife, Linda Klaff Danhoff; father, John Lee Danhoff; daughters, Tiffani (Thomas) Rymal and Amy (Jamie) Brasher; and son, John Lee Danhoff.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.